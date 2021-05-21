Zomato begins vaccinating delivery partners

“Mumbai and Bangalore vaccinations start tomorrow. Multiple other cities next week. The safety of our customers is the #1 priority for us and our delivery partners who have selflessly and safely delivered hundreds of millions of orders during the pandemic. And while we set up camps in various other cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost—we are incentivising our delivery partners to find a slot in their vicinity asap," Goyal added.