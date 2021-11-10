Zomato bets on platform play, to invest $1 bn in startups

“We believe that the food delivery market in India is still nascent, and there is an opportunity to grow the market at least 10 times over the next few years. In order to make this happen, we are going to continue investing heavily in market creation, in addition to investing in ecosystem companies around our food delivery business so that the cost of running a better food delivery business goes down with time," explained Goyal about Zomato’s decision to invest in startups operating in complementary business areas.