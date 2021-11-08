3 min read.Updated: 08 Nov 2021, 06:14 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
As the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company went ahead with its mega public issue to raise ₹18,300 crore, other brands extended their best wishes to the company
Paytm kicked off India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise around ₹18,300 crore. The digital payment platform has already raised ₹8,235 crore from anchor investors in the biggest anchor round in the country.
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato tweeted: “dear @paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! if you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!"
The price band for the Paytm IPO has been kept in the range of ₹2,080-2,150, as Paytm targets a ₹1.48 lakh crore valuation. The company is set to raise ₹18,300 crore from the markets through a fresh issue of ₹8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore. The offer has started from today, November 8, and will close on November 10.
Paytm has already raised ₹8,235 crore from anchor investors, which the company claims is the largest anchor round so far in India with ‘long term investors’ joining the IPO.
The anchor investor round saw participation from Blackrock, CPPIB, Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds leading to 10 times oversubscription of the shares, as per a stock exchange filing. Blackrock invested ₹1,045 crore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ₹938 crore and GIC ₹533 crore.
The round also saw participation from pension funds, superannuation funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Government of Singapore, CPPIB, ADIA, APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore, and University of Cambridge.
The largest dedicated emerging market investors like Standard Life Aberdeen, UBS and RWC have also invested.
Paytm skipped pre-IPO funding round to expedite launch of the initial share sale.
Through the OFS, One97 Communications Managing Director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will offload shares worth up to ₹402.65 crore while Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings will sell shares to the tune of ₹4,704.43 crore.
Besides, Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce will sell shares worth ₹784.82 crore, Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings ( ₹75.02 crore), Elevation Capital V Ltd ( ₹64.01 crore), Saif III Mauritius ( ₹1,327.65 crore), Saif Partners ( ₹563.63 crore), SVF Partners ( ₹1,689.03 crore) and International Holdings ( ₹301.77 crore), as per its offer document.