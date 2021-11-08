Zomato, BigBasket cheer for Paytm on mega IPO day. See posts

The price band for the Paytm IPO has been kept in the range of ​​ ₹2,080-2,150, as Paytm targets a ₹1.48 lakh crore valuation. The company is set to raise ₹18,300 crore from the markets through a fresh issue of ₹8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore. The offer has started from today, November 8, and will close on November 10.

