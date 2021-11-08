Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato, BigBasket cheer for Paytm on mega IPO day. See posts

Paytm has already raised 8,235 crore from anchor investors.
3 min read . 06:14 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paytm kicked off India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise around 18,300 crore. The digital payment platform has already raised 8,235 crore from anchor investors in the biggest anchor round in the country.

As the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company went ahead with its public issue, other brands extended their best wishes to the company.

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato tweeted: “dear @paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! if you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!"

Paytm responded with “thank you @zomato, dil khush kar diya."

Matrimonial website Shaadi.com added to the comments on Zomato tweet, “When they remember things you didn't expect them to."

Another online food aggregator EazyDiner went the Bollywood way to wish Paytm ahead of its mega IPO, putting a spin on the ‘Mere paas maa hai’ dialogue from Amaitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor's Deewar.

Online grocery delivery platform BigBasket too wished Paytm. “Dear @paytm, we wish you a basket full of luck and blessings!"

Paytm replied with a “big thank you!"

As the IPO went live, Kotak Securities posted, “Until now - @Paytm karo. Now - @Paytm ko apply karo."

Earlier in the day, Paytm posted a lighthearted tweet on its handle saying “aaj baad mein Paytm kar dunga thodi na chalega (Promising to Paytm later won't work today)".

The price band for the Paytm IPO has been kept in the range of ​​ 2,080-2,150, as Paytm targets a 1.48 lakh crore valuation. The company is set to raise 18,300 crore from the markets through a fresh issue of 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10,000 crore. The offer has started from today, November 8, and will close on November 10.

Paytm has already raised 8,235 crore from anchor investors, which the company claims is the largest anchor round so far in India with ‘long term investors’ joining the IPO.

The anchor investor round saw participation from Blackrock, CPPIB, Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds leading to 10 times oversubscription of the shares, as per a stock exchange filing. Blackrock invested 1,045 crore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 938 crore and GIC 533 crore.

The round also saw participation from pension funds, superannuation funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Government of Singapore, CPPIB, ADIA, APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore, and University of Cambridge.

The largest dedicated emerging market investors like Standard Life Aberdeen, UBS and RWC have also invested.

Paytm skipped pre-IPO funding round to expedite launch of the initial share sale.

Through the OFS, One97 Communications Managing Director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will offload shares worth up to 402.65 crore while Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings will sell shares to the tune of 4,704.43 crore.

Besides, Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce will sell shares worth 784.82 crore, Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings ( 75.02 crore), Elevation Capital V Ltd ( 64.01 crore), Saif III Mauritius ( 1,327.65 crore), Saif Partners ( 563.63 crore), SVF Partners ( 1,689.03 crore) and International Holdings ( 301.77 crore), as per its offer document.

