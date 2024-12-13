Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro app: How does it compare with Zepto Cafe? Here's all we know about Blinkit's foray into the food delivery space and opportunities in the sector.

Zomato's Blinkit launches Bistro app: Food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato's grocery arm Blinkit has lauched its new food delivery app called Bistro. Available on Google Play Store and with plans for roll-out on Apple's iOS soon, the new app challenegs the lucrative quick food delivery space just as Zepto announced the separate launch of Zepto Cafe app.

So, we take a look at these two apps, all we know about Blinkit's foray into the quick food delivery space, and opportunities in the sector.

All About Blinkit's Bistro App Blinkit is the grocery quick-commerce subsidiary of Zomato. Its new app, Bistro, was released on the Google Play Store platform on December 6, 2024. It aims to provide "snacks, meals and beverages delivered in just 10 minutes."

The announcement came only a day after Blinkit's quick commerce competitor Zepto said it is launching a separate app for Zepto Cafe, driven by the success of that unit.

While Bistro is available for download on the Google Play Store, it is not yet visible on the Apple iOS Store.

How Does It Compare to Zepto Cafe? Following the app details on Google Play Store, for now, it seems that Bistro consists of "strategically located" kitchens — likely cloud kitchens — and "highly optimised processes" to ensure that food is delivered in the promised time.

Zepto Cafe, on the other hand, is moving forward to physical outlets. According to Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha, Zepto Café will open more than 100 new cafés each month.

Both the apps and Swiggy Bolt sell quick snacks and readymade food items such as coffee, pastries, samosas, sandwiches, pizzas and more.

Next Growth Frontier According to a Moneycontrol report, Zepto Cafe drew 30,000 daily orders, and Swiggy said 5 per cent of all its orders came from Bolt. In interviews with the publication, both Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety felt that the 10-minute food delivery business is the "next growth frontier".

Notably, while Bistro is Blinkit's first attempt, this is parent Zomato's second try at 10-minute food delivery after Zomato Instant was shut, the report added.