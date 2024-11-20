Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s advice to Swiggy after IPO, ‘Competent people can’t recognise they are complacent, don’t…’

Swiggy's IPO created many new millionaires among its employees, but Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal warned of complacency following financial success and emphasised the need for continuous growth and innovation.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
File image of Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. He recalled the time after his own company's IPO and realised that the newly rich employees had to rediscover their drive.
File image of Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. He recalled the time after his own company’s IPO and realised that the newly rich employees had to rediscover their drive.(File Photo)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had some words of advice to employees of competitor food delivery platform Swiggy after their successful initial public offering (IPO), the Times of India reported.

Speaking at the ET Startup Awards, Goyal shared some learnings from when Zomato listed in 2021, and how having new “crorepati” employees' had “unintended consequences” for the company.

Also Read | Bitcoin breaches $94,000 for the first time

‘Experienced Complacency, Innovation Slowed’

Sharing the experience, Goyal said that IPO and business was good post-listing, but “a lot of people made a lot of money for the first time in their lives”.

"These are competent people. Competent people can't recognise that they are actually being complacent. They don’t seek progress anymore…" he added.

“They are tuned in that way but they are not letting any progress happen. That’s what we had come down to. There was no work happening inside the organisation for a while. I had to literally clear out pretty much everybody who had lost that drive and then reboot the organisation,” Goyal stated.

While positive about wealthy employees, Goyal stressed on the need to remain ambitious and seek continuous growth despite financial success.

Also Read | From staff to millionaires: Swiggy IPO to make 500 employees crorepatis

'Expect food delivery business to grow 30% annually'

Further, in an interview with Reuters, Zomato's food delivery CEO, Rakesh Ranjan said the company expects the business to grow at 30 per cent annually over the next five years. He also lauded Swiggy's IPO for boosting the space.

"The food delivery sector is still in its nascent stages in the country and...more competition will only foster innovation and growth, which will benefit the sector overall," Ranjan said on November 18.

Zomato holds 58 per cent of the food delivery market, while Swiggy holds 34 per cent share.

As of March 2024, Zomato's app had an average monthly active restaurant partner count of around 2,47,000, 18 per cent higher than a year earlier.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s advice to Swiggy after IPO, ‘Competent people can’t recognise they are complacent, don’t…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.