Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal addresses ’future dated’ mushrooms found in warehouse: ’Were never going to make it to...’

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, defended the company after 90 mislabeled mushroom packets were discovered, blaming a manual error by the vendor. He reaffirmed Zomato's dedication to food safety standards and mentioned the warehouse received an A+ rating in a recent inspection.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal. The firm is expected spend $1.275 billion or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,700 crore on acquisitions until the end of November 2023
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal. The firm is expected spend $1.275 billion or ₹9,700 crore on acquisitions until the end of November 2023

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has defended the company against food safety concerns after 90 pakcets of button mushrooms were found at Hyperpure's Hyderabad warehouse with a future packaging date. Goyal attributed the issue to a ‘manual typing error’ on the vendor's end and ensured the company's commitment to upholding the food safety standards. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal said that the 90 incorrectly labelled packets of buttoned mushrooms found by FSSAI had already been identified by the warehouse team and were rejected during an inward quality check. 

“This is not usual, and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor’s side. Still, the concerned vendor has been delisted from our database. At Hyperpure, we have stringent inward guidelines and tech systems that helped our teams to identify this error in time.” Goyal wrote in his X post

“We are committed to upholding industry food safety standards and are focused on not compromising on product quality at any stage of the supply chain. The recent food safety inspection at our Hyderabad warehouse resulted in the Hyperpure warehouse achieving an A+ rating, highest benchmark in their ranking.” the Zomato CEO added

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZomato’s Deepinder Goyal addresses ’future dated’ mushrooms found in warehouse: ’Were never going to make it to...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.05
    01:33 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.95 (-4.79%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.35
    01:33 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.24%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,292.00
    01:33 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -47.1 (-3.52%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,273.50
    01:32 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -18.5 (-1.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    205.75
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    1.5 (0.73%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.55
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,253.00
    01:06 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11 (-0.87%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,347.15
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,939.60
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -223.1 (-7.05%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    150.70
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -9 (-5.64%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    619.00
    01:09 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -36.55 (-5.58%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,489.45
    01:08 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -85.95 (-5.46%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,418.60
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    456.8 (4.59%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,062.45
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    220.35 (4.55%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,604.20
    01:07 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    54.6 (3.52%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,120.75
    01:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    37.9 (3.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.