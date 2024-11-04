Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal addresses ’future dated’ mushrooms found in warehouse: ’Were never going to make it to...’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has defended the company against food safety concerns after 90 pakcets of button mushrooms were found at Hyperpure's Hyderabad warehouse with a future packaging date. Goyal attributed the issue to a ‘manual typing error’ on the vendor's end and ensured the company's commitment to upholding the food safety standards.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal said that the 90 incorrectly labelled packets of buttoned mushrooms found by FSSAI had already been identified by the warehouse team and were rejected during an inward quality check.

“This is not usual, and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor’s side. Still, the concerned vendor has been delisted from our database. At Hyperpure, we have stringent inward guidelines and tech systems that helped our teams to identify this error in time.” Goyal wrote in his X post