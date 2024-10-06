Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deepinder Goyal, on Sunday, October 6, shared his experience of being a delivery partner executive for a day and highlighted that malls need to be more humane to the agents.

Online food delivery application Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deepinder Goyal, on Sunday, October 6, shared his experience of being a delivery partner executive for a day and highlighted that malls need to be more humane to the agents.

The executive also said that Zomato needs to work more closely with malls to improve the working conditions of all delivery partners.

"During my second order, I realised that we need to work with malls more closely to improve working conditions for all delivery partners. And malls also need to be more humane to delivery partners," said Goyal in his post on platform X on Sunday.

Zomato Ltd's shares closed 2.38 per cent higher at ₹275.20 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹268.80 at the previous market close.

Goyal's second-order experience The Zomato CEO shared his second delivery experience of the day on social media. Goyal was set to pick up an order from Haldiram's at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. As he reached the mall entrance, he was redirected to take the other entrance, in this case, the stairs, according to the executive's post.

The video shows Goyal checking for any other elevators for the delivery partners but ends up taking the stairs to the third floor for Haldiram's order. After reaching the third floor Goyal realises that delivery partners cannot enter the mall and have to wait in the staircase to pick up their respective orders.

“To realise we can't enter the mall and have to wait at the stairs to receive the orders," said Goyal in the video.

Goyal spent his time “chilling" with his fellow delivery executives, gathering “valuable feedback" from them while waiting for the order to be prepared, as per the platform X post.

To pick up the order, the CEO said that he was able to sneak in to collect it when the staircase guard "took a small break" and left to deliver it to the customer.

Mint reported earlier that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz took the role of food delivery executives in Gurugram in an attempt to experience stepping into the employee's shoes.