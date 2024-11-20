Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal looking for Chief of Staff: Will have to pay ₹20 lakh ‘fee’, no salary for first year

Zomato's Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal opens a new job role for a Chief of Staff at Zomato. The eligibility criteria will be the candidate has to pay 20 lakh as an opportunity fee, which the company promises to donate to charity along with their own contribution of 50 lakh.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato.
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato.

Zomato Ltd's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal, on Wednesday, November 20, said that he is looking for a “Chief of Staff” at Zomato in a social media post on LinkedIn. The chief of staff candidate will have to pay an opportunity “fee” of 20 lakh to the food delivery giant and will receive no pay for the first year of employment.

“I am looking for a chief of staff for myself,” said Goyal in his LinkedIn post. 

Also Read | Zomato launches NEW ‘District’ app: Book movies, dining, events on iOS, Android

In the post on the job platform, Goyal is on the hunt for a candidate and is offering an opportunity to someone who is willing to spend 20 lakh as an opportunity fee, which will be donated directly to the charity Feeding India. 

“There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay 20 lacs for this opportunity. 100% of this ‘fee’ will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India (if you are offered the role, and you accept it),” according to the job offer.

The post highlighted that the salary of a Chief of Staff is 50 lakh, and the company will contribute the same amount to a charity of the selected candidate's choice.

“At our end, we want to demonstrate that we are not trying to save money here - we will contribute 50 lacs (equivalent to a Chief of Staff salary) to a charity of your choice,” as per the offer. 

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares advice on complacency with Swiggy

From the second year, the company will start to pay the selected candidate the usual salary, i.e., more than 50 lakh, which will be subject to discussion at the start of the second year.

“Second year onwards, we will start paying you the usual salary (definitely more than 50 lacs, but something we will only talk about at the start of Year 2),” said the job posting.

Why is Zomato charging an opportunity ‘fee’?

Goyal shared that the company believes that the people who apply for this role should do it for the learning opportunity it presents as compared to the idea of a fancy well, well-paying job which will make them look cool in front of the people.

“Put differently, think of this as a fast track learning program, for you both personally and professionally - whether or not you succeed at this role. And we want learners for this role, not résumé builders,” said Zomato in the job posting. 

Also Read | Zomato share price: Experts see 45% upside in this Multibagger stock

Job role and what to expect?

In the new Chief of Staff job role, the candidate will be expected to do anything and everything to build the future of Zomato and its other ventures.

“Anything and everything to build the future of Zomato (including Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Feeding India),” said the company.

On the expectations front, the CEO said the candidate will receive “10x more learnings than a 2-year degree from a top management school, working with me and some of the smartest folks in consumer tech.” 

Zomato Ltd's shares closed 0.24 per cent higher at 271.35 after Tuesday's market close, compared to 270.70 on the previous day. The domestic stock markets were closed on Wednesday, November 20 due to a public holiday. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal looking for Chief of Staff: Will have to pay ₹20 lakh ‘fee’, no salary for first year

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.