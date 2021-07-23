Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato CEO does not think listing is a 'historical moment'

FILE PHOTO: The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

Earlier in the day, Goyal wrote a letter to shareholders ahead of Zomato's debut on the Indian bourses

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday said the listing of the company is not a ‘historical moment’. Goyal's comment came an hour after the food delivery platform made a stellar debut on bourses on Friday, as its shares zoomed nearly 53 percent against the issue price of 76, and its market valuation has crossed the 1-lakh-crore mark.

"A lot of people are calling this a ‘historical moment’. It is not. History is always made in hindsight. Never in the present. Back to work," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Goyal wrote a letter to shareholders ahead of Zomato's debut on the Indian bourses. In his letter, Goyal applauded Reliance Jio's 'prolific growth' for the opportunities it has unleashed for the new-age internet startups in India. "Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale," he said.

Goyal also mentioned rival Swiggy, talking about how he believes Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world.

''India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional. I say that because I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there,'' he said.

Goyal in his letter also talked about other Indian start-ups Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm, who he believes have also over the years collectively laid the railroads that are enabling companies like theirs to build the India of the future.

