Home >Companies >News >Zomato CEO thanks Reliance Jio in his letter to shareholders

Zomato CEO thanks Reliance Jio in his letter to shareholders

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Livemint

Goyal also mentioned rival Swiggy, talking about how he believes Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday wrote a letter to shareholders on the day of the company's listing on the Indian bourses. In his letter, Goyal applauded Reliance Jio's 'prolific growth' for the opportunities it has unleashed for the new-age internet startups in India. "Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale," he said.

Zomato Ltd made a strong stock market debut on Friday, listing at 115 a piece on BSE , 116 on NSE, and climbed to 138.65 a piece in trading action on Friday morning.

''India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already exceptional. I say that because I believe Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there,'' he said.

Goyal in his letter also talked about other Indian start-ups Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm, who he believes have also over the years collectively laid the railroads that are enabling companies like theirs to build the India of the future.

''Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem. Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale. Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm – have also over the years, collectively laid the railroads that are enabling companies like ours to build the India of the future. We stand proudly and humbly on the shoulders of giants, and we thank everyone for giving us, and so many other startups, the opportunity to look ahead into the future,'' he added.

