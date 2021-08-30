In a bid to curtail the use of plastic, food delivery app Zomato has decided to change its default mode, requiring customers to now explicitly “opt-in" for cutlery if they require it.

Introducing this, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter: “On the @zomato app, customers could always skip cutlery with their orders. We are now changing this from an ‘opt-out’ to an ‘opt-in’. Customers will now have to explicitly request for cutlery, tissues, and straws, if they need it."

According to Goyal, stopping the default delivery of single-use plastic spoons etc can help the company save up to 5,000 kilos of plastic waste in a day.

Further, the company said in a statement that the change will help their restaurant partners save ₹2-5 (~0.5-1% of order value) on every order going forward.

“We urge all our restaurant partners to start channelling these cost savings to kickstart the transition towards non-plastic packaging," said Zomato.

It said that the decision was taken after a survey of thousands of customers, 90% of whom said that they did not really need plastic cutlery with their orders.

“Keeping this in mind, we decided to change the default mode for cutlery – customers will now have to explicitly request for cutlery, tissues, and straws, if they need it. This is now a ‘opt-in’ instead of a ‘opt-out’," it said.

The feature has already been rolled out for 50% of Zomato's customers. It will be launched for all customers in the next three to four weeks.

The company said that while it does not expect 100% compliance from the restaurant-end at the onset, it hopes that the change will happen over the next few months.

“We will depend on our customers to drive compliance here. If a restaurant sends you cutlery when they weren’t supposed to, or doesn’t send cutlery when you had asked for it, please share feedback via the post-delivery prompt," said Zomato.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.