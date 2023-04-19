Zomato clarifies on shutting down several Blinkit stores, stock rallies 5%2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
- The reason behind several Blinkit stores not being available is due to Zomato's changes in the delivery partner payout structure to address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/ order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system
Online food delivery giant, Zomato on Wednesday clarified over shutting down of several Blinkit stores. The reason behind the unavailability of the instant groceries app would be the changes in the delivery partner payout across the Blinkit business. Blinkit services were shut down for a few days. Following the clarification, Zomato shares rallied by at least 5%.
