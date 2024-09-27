Hello User
Next Story
Zomato co-founder & CPO Akriti Chopra resigns

Livemint

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd's co-founder and chief people officer (CPO) Akriti Chopra resigns to pursue other interests, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Friday, September 27.

“We would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP"), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024," said Zomato in its exchange filing.

Zomato stated that the co-founder is going “to pursue other interests," as per its BSE filing.

Zomato Ltd's shares closed 1.97 per cent lower at 278.25 after Friday's market session, compared to 283.85 at the previous market close.

