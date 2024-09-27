Zomato co-founder & CPO Akriti Chopra resigns

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd's co-founder and chief people officer (CPO) Akriti Chopra resigns to pursue other interests, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Friday, September 27.
“We would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP"), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024," said Zomato in its exchange filing.
Zomato stated that the co-founder is going “to pursue other interests," as per its BSE filing.
Zomato Ltd's shares closed 1.97 per cent lower at ₹278.25 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹283.85 at the previous market close.