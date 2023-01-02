Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
- This is another big exit from the company after Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company after four and half year stint in November last year.
Food aggregator Zomato on Monday announced that co-founder and chief technology office Gunjan Patidar has quit the company after more than ten years in the company.
He has tendered his resignation today. In its regulatory filing, Zomato said that Patidar was not a key managerial personnel (KMP).
"Gunjan Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," said Zomato in its regulatory filing.
This is another big exit from the company after Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company after four and half year stint in November last year.
In November, Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo had resigned , while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service also announced his exit from the company a week back.
Recently, the food aggregator had laid off under 3 per cent of its staff across the organisation. The company said that the laying offs are based on regular performance.
Zomato’s net loss for the September quarter narrowed to ₹250.8 crore compared to ₹434.9 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose by 62.20 per cent to ₹1,661.3 crore.
The company's food delivery business September quarter sales have grown only 22 per cent to ₹6,631 crore from ₹5,410 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
On Monday, shares of Zomato settled at ₹60.26 apiece on the BSE, up by 1.52 per cent.
