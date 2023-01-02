Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

"Gunjan Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," said Zomato in its regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}