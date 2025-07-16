Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal-backed LAT Aerospace buys Bombardier jet? All you need to know

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has issued a clarification after a report on Wednesday said LAT Aerospace, a company backed by him, has bought a Bombardier Global jet.

“For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines – LAT is a startup, and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying plane,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one though,” he further clarified.

What did the report say? As per the report by Moneycontrol quoting multiple sources, Bombardier Global series aircraft was scheduled to start operations from July 16. The jet has been seen parked in the Delhi airport’s VIP bay since June 2025.

The exact model of the aircraft could not be ascertained by the report. The registration of the aircraft, as well as the purpose of its flight today were also not known.

As per the report, Indamer MJets Airport Services and Bird Execujet Airport Services are responsible for the ground handling and engineering of the Bombardier Global jet.

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal launches LAT Aerospace Earlier in June, LAT Aerospace co-founder Surobhi Das confirmed that Deepinder Goyal is eyeing the regional air travel segment with the aircraft startup.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken - expensive, infrequent and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro? India has 450 airstrips - but only 150 see commercial flights. That means nearly two-thirds of our aviation potential is being wasted. Meanwhile, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours - sometimes days - traveling by road or rail," Das said in a LinkedIn post.

Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage, as uncertainty remains over regulatory clearance, technological capability and public adoption.

Deepinder Goyal buys ₹ 52 crore apartment The reported development on LAT Aerospace comes days after Deepinder Goyal bought a nearly 11,000 sq ft apartment in DLF's ultra luxury project in Gurugram for ₹52.3 crore.

According to Zapkey, the Zomato co-founder bought this apartment in 'DLF Camellias' project from DLF Ltd in August 2022. The registration of the house was done in March this year.