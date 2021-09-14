BENGALURU : Gaurav Gupta, the co-founder and head of supply at Zomato Ltd, is quitting the company after a six-year stint with the food delivery major, he announced in an internal memo to employees on Tuesday morning.

Post the news of Gupta's departure, Zomato's stock, which climbed a fresh high of ₹152.75 on 14 September, fell 10% to ₹136.20 apiece on Tuesday. Its stock price closed at ₹143.15.

Gupta’s exit follows Zomato's move to shut down its newer business forays around e-grocery deliveries and its nutraceutical business, after running multiple pilots for months.

“I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life—the last six years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternative path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," said Gupta in his email.

“I couldn’t have asked for more—I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person," added Gupta, also fondly known as GG.

Gupta joined Zomato in 2015, from A.T. Kearney, and launched Zomato’s table reservation business across key regions of India, UAE and Australia.

During his stint, he was also responsible for growing the company’s ad revenues business across India, West Asia and Europe, as its global advertising sales head; before assuming the role of chief operating officer in January 2018.

Gupta was elevated to the co-founder position of Zomato in 2019.

By November, last year, Gupta had assumed a new role within Zomato and was responsible for the company’s nutrition business.

“Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today. There’s so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward," said Zomato founder and chief executive, Deepinder Goyal in a reply to Gupta’s mail on Tuesday.

“Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I’ve ever had. I can’t yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best!" added Goyal.

Earlier this week, Zomato pulled the plug on its grocery delivery business for the second time in a row in two years, citing infrastructure gaps in a highly competitive online grocery market.

The company cited dynamic store catalogues and the rise of express delivery models as potential reasons for abandoning the category.

It also shut its nutraceutical business, consisting of nutrition supplements, which it reportedly forayed into last year.

While announcing its maiden quarter result, post the public listing, Zomato announced that its revenues grew in April-June quarter this year to ₹844 crore, from ₹266 crore in the corresponding period last year. While losses also rose to over ₹356 crore from ₹99.8 crore in the year-ago period.

