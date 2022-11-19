Zomato confirms laying off under 3% staff in nationwide cost cutting

“MG (Mohit Gupta) - you have been a brother, and a friend to me over the last few years. You have done a tremendous job here, brought us back from the brink of extinction, scaled the business to new heights, got us to profitability, and above all, coached me over the years to become capable of running such a large and complex business," Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in a note, according to a regulatory filing.