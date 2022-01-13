Food delivery platform Zomato Chief Executive Deepinder Goyal today expressed deep sorrow over the death of the company's delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. Goyal said the company is “extending all possible support to help the family get through this."

Tripathi had died on January 9 after being allegedly hit by a “drunk" police constable in a road incident in Rohini. Goyal said Zomato team is "personally assisting the family" and has been at the hospital with the family since the night of the accident.

We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this – pic.twitter.com/yJOUDsPpet — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 13, 2022

The company has also helped them with "ongoing expenses (e.g. funeral expenses), etc.

"We are helping the family with an insurance grant of ₹10 lacs, and depending on what the family needs going further, we will continue to support them in every possible way. After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run the household, and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward," the note shared by Goyal stated.

In addition to this, the note said Zomato employees have collectively contributed ₹12 lacs towards the family's future.

The Zomato delivery executive had died after his bike was allegedly hit by a drunk police constable's car. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family and his father died of Covid-19.

“A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of Covid. The constable has been arrested," a Delhi police statement had read.

The police registered a case and the accused cop, Mahendra, was arrested.

