"We are helping the family with an insurance grant of ₹10 lacs, and depending on what the family needs going further, we will continue to support them in every possible way. After the family is past the grieving, we will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta (depending on whether she wants it), so that she can run the household, and support her 10-year-old son's education going forward," the note shared by Goyal stated.