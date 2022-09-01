Zomato deputy CFO Savara quits1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 01:42 AM IST
- Savara’s exit comes a year after Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quit expressing his desire to pursue his own venture
MUMBAI : Food delivery startup Zomato’s deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara has quit a day after the company held its first annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. Savara, who joined the firm in December last year, has quit to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, said two people with knowledge of the development.