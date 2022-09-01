Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Zomato deputy CFO Savara quits

1 min read . 01:42 AM IST

  • Savara’s exit comes a year after Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quit expressing his desire to pursue his own venture

MUMBAI :Food delivery startup Zomato’s deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara has quit a day after the company held its first annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday. Savara, who joined the firm in December last year, has quit to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, said two people with knowledge of the development.

Savara, a lawyer and a chartered accountant, joined Zomato from consulting firm EY, where he was a partner looking after M&A tax. Savara was deputy to Akshant Goyal, who was earlier the head of corporate development and named the CFO in October 2020. A Zomato spokesperson did not respond to email queries, and Savara could not be reached for comment immediately.

Savara’s exit comes a year after Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quit expressing his desire to pursue his own venture.

