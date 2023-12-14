Zomato equips delivery partners with lifesaving skills

Zomato has announced a first-responder training programme initiative for its fleet of delivery partners across India. The food ordering and delivery platform will teach the delivery partners the nuances of medical first-aid & CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) through professional and certified training programs.

Zomato steers ahead in food delivery race. Is Swiggy far behind? Under its ‘Serving India’ initiative, Zomato said it aims to create awareness amongst all the delivery partners with respect to vital skills to prevent serious injury or loss of life during medical emergencies. Ant Group’s Alipay to exit Zomato in $395 mn block deal Zomato said it has created over 5,000 first-response emergency heroes within the fleet across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal shared a video on the X platform about the initiative and wrote, "Zomato delivery partners are now India's Emergency Heroes".

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato said, "As part of the initiative, over the last three months, more than 5,000 of delivery partners have already received professional first-responder training to help with any emergency they might come across – including first-aid, BLS, CPRs. We remain focused on exploring innovative ways of ensuring the well-being of both delivery professionals and the communities they serve".

GST notice of ₹400 crore sent to Zomato, ₹350 crore to Swiggy: Report

According to Zomato, each delivery partner undergoing this training will be provided with a comprehensive first-aid kit. “The kit ensures that Zomato's delivery partners are not just facilitating food deliveries but are also capable of providing immediate medical support to their peers and customers", the company said.

Zomato shares went up by 2.25% at ₹122.55 at 1:45 pm on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Japan’s SoftBank Group divested a 1.1% stake in online food delivery aggregator for ₹1,128 crore through an open market transaction.

SoftBank arm to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato

After the latest transaction, Softbank's shareholding has declined to 1.09 % from a 2.17 % stake in Zomato.

In October, Softbank offloaded a 1.09 % stake in Zomato for ₹1,040 crore through an open market transaction. In August, Softbank pared a 1.16 % stake in Zomato for ₹947 crore through an open market transaction.

