Zomato estimates Blinkit's losses to drop to 93 crore by July-end

While announcing its financial performance for Q1FY23, online food delivery major, Zomato also shed some light on the controversies revolving on social media over their ₹4,447 crore acquisition deal of Blinkit, a quick commerce business in India. Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said there are zero skeletons in the closet when it comes to Blinkit transactions. He addressed the issues of valuation and corporate governance over the transaction. Zomato expects the journey to profitability to only accelerate post-Blinkit deal. Zomato estimates losses for Blinkit to come down to ₹92.9 crore by July 2022-end compared to ₹204 crore in January this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}