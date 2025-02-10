Companies
Zomato’s gamble with ‘Eternal’: A visionary leap or just a name game?
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryZomato’s rebranding to Eternal follows a path well-trodden by global tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and X.
A name can mean everything—or nothing. When Zomato decided to rename its corporate entity to Eternal Ltd last week, the industry sat up and took notice. Was this a strategic move, a branding masterstroke or simply an attempt to manifest a sense of permanence in an unpredictable sector?
