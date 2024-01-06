Zomato exits almost all foreign markets, liquidates 10 overseas subisidiaries in less a year
Zomato has announced the liquidation of its subsidiaries in Vietnam and Poland, marking its exit from ten international markets in under a year.
With the announcement of the liquidation of subsidiaries Zomato Vietnam Company Ltd and Poland's Gastronauci- the online food delivery platform has now made an exit from ten international markets in less than a year.
