Zomato faces tech glitch; customers unable to order food

Zomato faces tech glitch; customers unable to order food1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
- Several users reported outages on the website DownDetector. As on 8:57 pm, 4,798 people have raised complaints about Zomato's app and website outage
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Online food delivery platform Zomato is facing some technical snag. Customers took to social media to express their resentment as some are unable to order food.
Online food delivery platform Zomato is facing some technical snag. Customers took to social media to express their resentment as some are unable to order food.
Several users reported outages on the website DownDetector. As on 8:57 pm, 4,798 people have raised complaints about Zomato's app and website outage.
Several users reported outages on the website DownDetector. As on 8:57 pm, 4,798 people have raised complaints about Zomato's app and website outage.
Any attempt to open the food delivery app were met by a blank white screen with the error message that read, "Something went wrong! Please try again."
One of the Twitter user @VigneshSinha1 said: "Zomato app down. I have 2 open orders. Now I can't access delivery executive number."
Another Twitterati wrote, "Is @zomato down or I am the only one facing the issue..."
“@zomato.. .. your app is down.. I am dying out of hunger #Zomato," another tweet read.
However, there is no official statement yet from the online food delivery platform.
Last month, Zomato had reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹67.2 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.
The company had said that it is updating the upper limit of its potential investments in the food delivery category to $400 million cash over the next two years.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!