Zomato gets into damage control mode with new campaign

New Delhi: In what may seem like an exercise in minimising damage to its public image, food delivery platform Zomato has released a star-studded campaign in support of its delivery executives focusing on timely fulfilment of orders and daily hardships endured by workers of the gig economy. Zomato has released a series of films as part of the ‘har customer hai star’ campaign featuring Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. More such films are in the pipeline for the southern market with local stars.

The ads come in the aftermath of recent critique mounted by riders working with online delivery platforms over unfair pay, long working hours and dwindling incentives. The ad campaign, created by advertising agency McCann India, shows Zomato riders being greeted by the mega stars themselves while receiving their food orders. In both the films, the stars request the delivery partners to stay for a moment, for a selfie in Hrithik Roshan’s case, and for a piece of her birthday cake, in Katrina Kaif’s case.

“While our delivery partners are excited about spending those few extra minutes at the doorstep with their beloved stars, they instead choose to honour their duty and head out to fulfil the next customer’s order. This campaign is a tribute to all our delivery partners and their commitment towards their service," said Zomato in a note on the new campaign.

To be sure, in the last few weeks, several anonymous handles surfaced on social media platform Twitter to highlight the daily ordeals endured by food delivery executives.

Interestingly, delivery personnel see the new campaign as a white-washing exercise aimed at pleasing the customer. “In real life, a rider is not exactly excited to do the next order. He’s in a rush because his daily earnings depend on it and not because he's looking forward to it. We get penalised for being late and lose income," said a delivery person on condition of anonymity.

“Imagine the budgets going into this (the campaign)…but never addressing payout issues," the person added.

Advertising and branding experts feel the campaign may benefit Zomato’s image but is unlikely to impact the lives gig workers.

“Delivery boys being glorified is an old story. Films like these don’t alter consumer behaviour. Unreal portrayals such as these only make the brand look good and don’t really change the life of the delivery boy," Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a marketing and communication agency. Goyal said the only ‘fair’ way to treat gig workers is to pay them more. “Neither company nor customer wants to do that. Such advertising is just make-believe," he added.

Zomato that opened up to a blockbuster stock market listing last month had 169,802 active delivery partners during the month of March 2021.

The aggregator-gig worker discord isn't entirely new. Gig workers across digital platforms have rallied for better pay-outs and incentives for years. In food delivery, workers have complained that performance-linked incentives push them to spend longer hours at work and the rush to fulfil orders on time is a big challenge.

In an emailed response to queries sent by Mint, Zomato said in a city like Bengaluru, the top 20% of its delivery partners who deliver on bikes and put in more than 40 hours a week receive a pay-out of more than Rs27,000 per month. Minus the fuel costs, they take home about Rs20,000 per month.

In its draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI earlier this year, Zomato stated that it remits 100% of the tips and delivery charges provided by the customer to the delivery partner. Zomato also offers several benefits such as providing insurance for hospitalization and assistance in two-wheeler financing.

Chided on Twitter, Zomato may be flexing its advertising muscle to reclaim image but not always successfully. Last week, comedian Danish Sait spent a day serving orders as a Zomato delivery executive based out of Bengaluru. An over eight-minute-long video saw him fetch and deliver orders. The video received flak for unrealistic portrayal of the lives of delivery executives. Sait eventually issued an apology.

Karthik Srinivasan, a Bengaluru-based communications strategy consultant said that Zomato had a choice to address the problem or address the company's perception that arises from the problem. “They chose the latter," he said. Srinivasan sees the ads as a “classic" PR response.

Alluding to the recent concerns raised by delivery executives against food platforms, Srinivasan said the messaging of these workers is a broad look at the challenges and working conditions of workers at large and less about Zomato.

“Zomato is trying to isolate their response to the larger situation and doing so through advertising. There's a disparity here—the allegation is happening in a ragtag manner because that's what (delivery executives) can afford. But the response from a larger corporation is happening in an organized fashion via paid advertising where they can get away with any kind of messaging from their side," he said.

