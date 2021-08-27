Zomato gets into damage control mode with new campaign

New Delhi: In what may seem like an exercise in minimising damage to its public image, food delivery platform Zomato has released a star-studded campaign in support of its delivery executives focusing on timely fulfilment of orders and daily hardships endured by workers of the gig economy. Zomato has released a series of films as part of the ‘har customer hai star’ campaign featuring Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. More such films are in the pipeline for the southern market with local stars.