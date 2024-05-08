'Zomato Giveback': Deepinder Goyal unveils India's 1st crowd-supported weather infrastructure
Deepinder Goyal, in his post, said that the ‘rich data’ from these weather stations hold a significant potential in unlocking weather use cases for enterprises and research institutes.
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday unveiled India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure ‘Weather Union’ to provide localised, real-time information on key weather parameters. He also informed that the online food-delivery giant is opening up access to the data of this weather infrastructure to everyone for the public good as a part of ‘Zomato Giveback’.