Zomato hikes platform fee to ₹10 amid festive season rush

Zomato has increased its platform fee to ₹10, up from ₹7, as the festive season approaches. According to a notification on the app, “This fee helps us pay our bills to keep Zomato running. To maintain services during festive season, it has increased slightly,” as per a report by Moneycontrol

Zomato first introduced a ₹2 platform fee in August 2023 to improve its margins. The company gradually raised it over time, including a temporary hike to ₹9 on December 31. The new ₹1 increase could generate an additional ₹65 crore annually, given Zomato's FY2023 order volume of 64.7 crore.

On October 22, Zomato reported a modest rise in Q2 profits, impacted by investments in expanding "dark stores" for its Blinkit quick commerce service. During the quarter, the company added 152 dark stores, bringing the total to 791. Despite these investments, margins from Blinkit declined slightly to 3.8%.

Zomato's consolidated revenue for Q2 rose nearly 69% year-over-year, reaching around ₹4,800 crore. The company also plans to raise ₹8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement to bolster its finances following the acquisition of a ticketing business.