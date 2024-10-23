Zomato hikes platform fee to ₹10 amid festive season rush

  • Zomato first introduced a 2 platform fee in August 2023 to improve its margins. The company gradually raised it over time, including a temporary hike to 9 on December 31.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Zomato has increased its platform fee to 10, up from 7, as the festive season approaches. According to a notification on the app, “This fee helps us pay our bills to keep Zomato running. To maintain services during festive season, it has increased slightly,” as per a report by Moneycontrol

Zomato first introduced a 2 platform fee in August 2023 to improve its margins. The company gradually raised it over time, including a temporary hike to 9 on December 31. The new 1 increase could generate an additional 65 crore annually, given Zomato's FY2023 order volume of 64.7 crore.

On October 22, Zomato reported a modest rise in Q2 profits, impacted by investments in expanding "dark stores" for its Blinkit quick commerce service. During the quarter, the company added 152 dark stores, bringing the total to 791. Despite these investments, margins from Blinkit declined slightly to 3.8%.

Zomato's consolidated revenue for Q2 rose nearly 69% year-over-year, reaching around 4,800 crore. The company also plans to raise 8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement to bolster its finances following the acquisition of a ticketing business.

With rising competition in the food delivery sector, Zomato's rival Swiggy offered shares worth $448 million in its IPO, while Zepto raised $340 million in August, preparing to list in 2025.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:41 AM IST
