Zomato upends tradition with Sensex entry
Summary
- The food delivery giant's inclusion in the Sensex highlights the growing prominence of the digital sector and the index's increased diversification.
Zomato will make history on Monday as the first new-age tech stock to be included in the prestigious BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel in a half-yearly rebalancing of constituents. This signals a significant shift in the Indian business landscape. While the rejig is routine, the food delivery giant's inclusion in the club of India's most influential companies underscores the growing prominence of the digital sector.