Zomato upends tradition with Sensex entry

Historically, the 30-stock blue-chip index has seen considerable churn. Just eight of the earliest constituents from 1986 are still part of the index. The Sensex underwent a dramatic overhaul in 1996, with 15 of the 30 stocks making way for a new guard. Today, just a third of the companies in the index are old-timers from about a decade ago, and in the past four years, one-sixth of the names have fallen off the list. A long-term analysis of this rebalancing shows the extent of the competition.