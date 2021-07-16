Zomato IPO: Nithin Kamath on Thursday revealed that almost 20% of all Zomato applications were done via his stockbroking company Zerodha.

As a result, Kamath wittily thanked Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Twitter. The Zerodha founder said, "Goyal, returning the favour from everyone at Zerodha for all the tasty food Zomato delivered when we were hungry".

Further, Kamath wished good luck to Zomato which is expected to list on both NSE and BSE on July 27.

"Wishing you and the team at Zomato a blockbuster listing," Kamath added.

Earlier also Kamath had shown support to Zomato before its Initial Public Offering on July 14. The Zerodha co-founder had said that Zomato IPO would pave way for other Indian start-ups to go for IPOs in Indian markets, as Indian markets are the best platform for all the stakeholders i.e., company, investors and customers.

Zomato's IPO got fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding on Wednesday. Today, on June 16, it was subscribed over 40 times at the close of the subscription period, according to merchant bankers.

The IPO comprises a sale of new shares worth ₹9,000 crore and existing Info Edge shares worth ₹375 crore in a ₹72-76 price band.

Zomato on Tuesday said that it has raised ₹4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 552.17 million equity shares, to anchor investors, at a price of ₹76 per share.

Zomato is India’s first major new-age technology company to go public.

The government of Singapore, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are some of the investors that participated in the anchor book.

