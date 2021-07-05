Info Edge, one of the biggest stakeholders of the food-delivery app Zomato , said that it is reducing its offer for sale (OFS) size in Zomato's IPO to ₹375 crore, half from ₹750 crore as planned earlier.

''The revised OFS by the company would comprise of such number of equity shares held by the company in Zomato, as would aggregate up to ₹3,750 million, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the red herring prospectus and the prospectus filed in relation to the offer, and in other Offer related documents and agreements,'' the company said in an exchange filing on 4 July.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod to the delivery platform Zomato Ltd to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO), a person aware of the development told mint. The much anticipated IPO of the food-tech unicorn is expected to hit the market later in July.

Zomato had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI in April, proposing an IPO of ₹8,250 crore. The company will issue fresh equity shares worth ₹7,500 crore along with the company’s early backer Info Edge India Ltd selling its stake worth ₹750 crore in Zomato’s upcoming public offering, it said.

The company plans to use ₹5,625 crore of the net proceeds (including pre-IPO funding) towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Shares of Info Edge surged 3% to ₹5,543.6 per share on the BSE in Monday's early deals.

