Zomato launches ‘cool new’ real-time order counter, Deepinder Goyal reveals massive 250,000 orders by 11am
Zomato announces new feature on the app. Now users will be able to check the total number of orders nationwide, when they place an order via the Zomato app. CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the update on microblogging site X.
Zomato launched a new feature which allows users to check the number of live orders in its app, announced Deepinder Goyal, CEO Zomato in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The users can now see the number of orders placed all over India. The number of orders will be displayed once a user places an order.