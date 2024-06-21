Zomato announces new feature on the app. Now users will be able to check the total number of orders nationwide, when they place an order via the Zomato app. CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the update on microblogging site X.

Zomato launched a new feature which allows users to check the number of live orders in its app, announced Deepinder Goyal, CEO Zomato in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The users can now see the number of orders placed all over India. The number of orders will be displayed once a user places an order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepinder Goyal also said that once he had placed an order at 11 am, the number of orders were already over 2,50,000.

"You can now see the LIVE order count on for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000.Have fun!" posted Goyal on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In March, Zomato launched "pure veg fleet" for its customers. The "pure veg fleet" included restaurants serving exclusive vegetarian food and did not include restaurants serving non-veg food. The company however, landed in controversy and had to drop the word “pure" from this feature and renamed it as “veg only".

In April, Goyal in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post launched “large order fleet" for orders catering up to 50 people.

The Gurgaon based food delivery platform was founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008. The platform currently provides information on food menus, reviews of restaurants and enables food delivery options across India. Its major competitors include Bangalore based Swiggy among other food delivery apps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The food delivery company recently confirmed in a regulatory filing on discussions with Paytm and a possible acquisition of Paytm's ticketing and movies' business. However, no binding decisions have been taken yet without the approval of Board and disclosures according to the applicable law, the company stated.

Zomato had previously acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in August,2022

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in the Q4 earnings for FY24 compared to a loss of ₹188 crore in the same quarter a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

