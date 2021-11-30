Bengaluru: Days after announcing an investment corpus for startups, foodtech major, Zomato Ltd.has now launched its new investor-connect platform, Zomato Wings to help food establishments raise external investments.

Zomato will act as a facilitator of fundraising for restaurants, and will help restaurant partners position their story and metrics in the right manner while connecting them with investors, it said in a company blog on Tuesday.

The foodtech company clarified that it will not be directly investing in these restaurant brands, and Zomato Wings will only act as a facilitator of funds.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Zomato Wings, a platform to connect investors with restaurants. Just like ambitious restaurant entrepreneurs look for investors, investors also hunt for brands and teams that have the potential to become the next big chain," said founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal in a company blog on Tuesday.

“By curating a set of restaurants and cloud-kitchens that could become rocketships if fuelled with equity capital, we hope to build the go-to platform for venture capital firms, angel investors, family offices, etc. that are looking to make private investments in restaurants and cloud-kitchens," added Goyal.

Zomato’s investor connect platform follows its recent ‘inflection point’ of building a robust ecosystem of industry partners, to boost growth and loyalty towards its platform.

“As we partner with more investors by connecting them with enterprising restaurants, more budding restaurants would use this platform for fundraising, and the platform’s flywheel would create a win-win for restaurants and investors, and by extension, for Zomato!," said Goyal.

As a part of its recent earnings announcement for the quarter ended September, Zomato announced plans to add multiple other core businesses apart from its food delivery business, over the course of three-five years. Through inorganic investments and acquisitions, it planned to add further hyperlocal used-cases on its platform.

In line with this strategy, Zomato said it will be investing $1 billion in startups over the next two years, with a focus on hyperlocal and quick commerce space.

The planned corpus is in addition to the $275 million Zomato spent through investments across four companies in the past six months including, logistics player, Shiprocket; local discovery platform, Magicpin; fitness platform, Curefit and e-grocery major, Grofers.

“We believe that our last mile fleet is a strong moat and it sets us up well for building one of the most meaningful hyperlocal e-commerce companies in India in the long term. We are bullish about the various use cases that we can plug our delivery fleet [...] We want to take an investment route to building these businesses instead of building them in-house. This strategy is inspired by the likes of Alibaba and Tencent, where they invested behind the ecosystem at large, creating multiple M&A options for themselves," Goyal had written earlier in November.

