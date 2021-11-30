Zomato launches investor connect platform to help restaurants raise funds

“We believe that our last mile fleet is a strong moat and it sets us up well for building one of the most meaningful hyperlocal e-commerce companies in India in the long term. We are bullish about the various use cases that we can plug our delivery fleet [...] We want to take an investment route to building these businesses instead of building them in-house. This strategy is inspired by the likes of Alibaba and Tencent, where they invested behind the ecosystem at large, creating multiple M&A options for themselves," Goyal had written earlier in November.