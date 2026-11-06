Zomato launches limitless delivery; how the new service works and what it offers — check details here

Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Friday rolled out its “Limitless Delivery” feature, allowing customers to order food from their favourite restaurants even if they are located far away from their delivery address.

“People often have favourite restaurants that aren’t close to where they live. With Limitless Delivery, customers can now order from restaurants up to 40 km away. It’s a simple way to make more of the city’s restaurants accessible to more people,” Aditya Mangla, the chief executive officer of Zomato, said.

Until now, the Eternal Limited-owned company's app mostly displayed restaurants based on their proximity to the customer's location.

Will extra charges be applicable? However, the company has not yet clarified whether orders placed through the new feature will attract additional delivery charges or involve longer waiting times. Currently, Zomato gold members get free delivery on orders within 7 km, beyond which extra charges apply.

The actual delivery experience, therefore, may vary depending on the restaurant's location, the distance involved and the applicable delivery charges.

How far can you order with the feature Under the new feature, customers can order from restaurants located up to 40 km away within their city.

This expands the range of dining options available on the app, allowing users to discover restaurants that may have been previously unavailable because of the distance from their delivery address.

For example, a customer living in Gurugram can now order from their preferred restaurant in another part of Delhi-NCR, provided it is available on Zomato.

How does Zomato Limitless Delivery work? Customers can access Limitless Delivery in two simple ways:

Quick link on the Zomato homepage: Under the Explore More section on app's homepage, users will find a dedicated quick link that lists popular restaurants that are now available through the feature.

Under the Explore More section on app's homepage, users will find a dedicated quick link that lists popular restaurants that are now available through the feature. Direct search: Alternatively, customers can simply search for a restaurant directly on Zomato and place an order as they normally would. The food outlets will appear in the search tab if they operate on Zomato.

The company said the feature aims to give customers more choices when ordering food, particularly when their favourite restaurants are located far from their homes. It could also help popular restaurants expand their reach by making them accessible to a wider customer base across the city.