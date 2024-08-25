Zomato launches order scheduling feature. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and more to get update

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's founder and CEO, announced the launch of this feature on social media platform.

Published25 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Food delivery platform Zomato has unveiled a new feature allowing customers to schedule their food orders up to two days in advance. This service is currently available in several major Indian cities, marking a significant enhancement to the company's offerings.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's founder and CEO, announced the launch of this feature on social media platform. According to Goyal, the service is initially available for orders exceeding 1,000 at approximately 13,000 restaurants across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

In his announcement, Goyal stated, “Update: you can now schedule orders on Zomato. Plan your meals better by placing an order up to 2 days in advance, and we’ll deliver right on time. For now, scheduling is available for orders above 1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur.”

The CEO also indicated plans to expand this feature, mentioning that it will eventually be available for all orders, regardless of value. Additionally, Zomato aims to increase the number of participating restaurants and cities in the future.

"These restaurants, historically, have high quantities of dishes in stock and have shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency. More restaurants and cities are being added. We will soon extend this for all orders," Goyal further added.

This new scheduling option comes shortly after Zomato discontinued its Legends intercity delivery service. The introduction of order scheduling demonstrates the company's ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its service offerings in the competitive food delivery market.

Netizens' scepticism

“What if Restaurants prepare at the time of order & keep them in fridge till delivery schedule and then microwave or reheat before dispatch?” one user pointed out.

“Does order scheduling is necessary and important that much? I mean suppose someone even wants to order for small gathering their choice and preferences might change in two days,” another posted.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST
