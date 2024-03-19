Online food delivery platform Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on 19 March announced the launch of a 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a 'Pure Veg Fleet' for customers having pure vegetarian dietary preferences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing the reason for the launch of ‘Pure Veg Mode’ and ‘Pure Veg Fleet’, Goyal said that it was done based on the feedback from vegetarian customers.

Earlier in 2019, Zomato had said that it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics. The firm clarified a bunch of executive in West Bengal's Howrah went on an indefinite strike claiming that the company was forcing them to deliver beef and pork against their will. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development elicited a wide variety of responses on Twitter, as some asked if Zomato would still stand by its ‘Food has no religion’ claim.

Taking to X, Goyal wrote, "India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added, "To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet" on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference."

Apart from this, Goyal mentioned that the 'Pure Veg Mode' would consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food. “Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet."

However, he added the new service doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Zomato co-founder stated his firm is mulling to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. "For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery," he said.

"This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way," he added.

Goyal also shared a picture of himself and Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan wearing the green jacket worn by delivery agents of Zomato’s newly launched Pure Veg Fleet. He also stepped out to deliver a few orders on day one of the launch himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The food delivery platform in 2019 faced issues when a customer declined to accept food from a Muslim delivery person. This incident had blown up on social media, as Zomato Stood by its delivery boy even as the angry customer tweeted about not accepting meal from a non-Hindu and cancelled the order.

