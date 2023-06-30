Zomato rolls out food trends platform for restaurant partners2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Zomato Food Trends, an open platform accessible to all free of charge, will provide insights by analyzing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India.
New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced the rollout of ‘Zomato Food Trends’ a data platform that will now be publicly available to restaurant partners.
