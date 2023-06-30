New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced the rollout of ‘Zomato Food Trends’ a data platform that will now be publicly available to restaurant partners.

Zomato Food Trends, an open platform accessible to all free of charge, will provide insights by analyzing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India.

Restaurant partners can use these insights to customize their strategies and undertake data-driven decisions to accelerate and amplify their success, the food aggregator said in a statement.

Restaurant partners can leverage the platform to view demand and supply gaps (zoomed in to a locality level), price distribution and demand trends for different dishes or cuisines, and demand-supply comparison for multiple dishes or cuisines. Restaurants can use these insights to make decisions on prices, dishes, locations, among others, it said.

Overall, the data will support both current and new restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach towards decision making.

The rollout comes after restaurants have for years argued that food aggregators benefit from collecting vast amount of customer data—including customer information, consumer preferences etc that are often concealed from restaurant partners themselves.

“We strive to be a trusted partner to everyone, providing a level playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to help them flourish in this dynamic and competitive market. That’s why we have made Zomato Food Trends accessible not only to all our listed restaurant partners, but also to the general public, free of charge," Zomato said.

In recent years, the restaurant industry in India has changed remarkably to meet the dynamic needs of the market and evolving consumer preferences.

Traditional cuisines such as Mughlai or Chinese now co-exist with an increasing demand for artisanal pizzas, gourmet burgers, and authentic regional Indian cuisines, it added.

“The Indian food entrepreneur possesses a strong ability to spot trends, identify market need gaps, and innovate to fill those gaps. Zomato Food Trends is a way to support both current and budding restaurant partners in their endeavors," the company said.