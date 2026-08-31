Zomato layoffs: Hyderabad employees to get August salary, 4 months’ pay, medical insurance — Check details

Food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato will lay off around 240 employees assocaited with its ‘Customer Delight’ operations in Hyderabad.
“This was done based on a recent review of the Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements. The decision affects approximately 240 workers,” an industry executive, who is directly aware of the developments, speaking to Mint on condition of anonymity said.
The source added that this decision comes amid significant changes to Zomato's customer support model over the past six years. The executive added that changes would be made to “operate as one integrated team” in Gurgaon.
“Zomato's customer support model has changed significantly over the past six months, with more work now managed through specialised external partners. The in-house work that remains needs to operate as one integrated team, closer to the product, technology, analytics and business functions in Gurgaon,” the executive stated.
According to the executive, Eternal (Zomato's parent company), is offering these employees the following:
In another announcement today, Zomato said it will implement a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes including analogue cheese, paneer or other dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, PTI reported.
“With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing ‘analogue dairy’ have been delisted from the platform. Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform,” Zomato stated.
The platform said it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants, “in addition to taking any other action available to us under our policies and applicable law”.
In a communication to merchants listed on the platform issued on Monday, Zomato said, “Our priority is to ensure that customers receive food that is accurately represented, safe and meets the expected quality standards. Accordingly, we are implementing a zero-tolerance policy on the listing and supply of food products containing analogue cheese, analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products on our platform.”
Analogue dishes are those that include replacement ingredients in place of the traditional ones. The practice usually exchanges food ingredients with cheaper or alternative substitutes — e.g. plant oils instead of real milk or cheese, while keeping the same look and feel, the report added.
The move comes in the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.
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