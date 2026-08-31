Zomato layoffs: Hyderabad employees to get August salary, 4 months’ pay, medical insurance — Check details

Food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato will lay off around 240 employees assocaited with its ‘Customer Delight’ operations in Hyderabad.
“This was done based on a recent review of the Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements. The decision affects approximately 240 workers,” an industry executive, who is directly aware of the developments, speaking to Mint on condition of anonymity said.
The source added that this decision comes amid significant changes to Zomato's customer support model over the past six years. The executive added that changes would be made to “operate as one integrated team” in Gurgaon.
“Zomato's customer support model has changed significantly over the past six months, with more work now managed through specialised external partners. The in-house work that remains needs to operate as one integrated team, closer to the product, technology, analytics and business functions in Gurgaon,” the executive stated.
According to the executive, Eternal (Zomato's parent company), is offering these employees the following:
In another announcement today, Zomato said it will implement a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes including analogue cheese, paneer or other dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, PTI reported.
“With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing ‘analogue dairy’ have been delisted from the platform. Restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform,” Zomato stated.
The platform said it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants, “in addition to taking any other action available to us under our policies and applicable law”.
In a communication to merchants listed on the platform issued on Monday, Zomato said, “Our priority is to ensure that customers receive food that is accurately represented, safe and meets the expected quality standards. Accordingly, we are implementing a zero-tolerance policy on the listing and supply of food products containing analogue cheese, analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products on our platform.”
Analogue dishes are those that include replacement ingredients in place of the traditional ones. The practice usually exchanges food ingredients with cheaper or alternative substitutes — e.g. plant oils instead of real milk or cheese, while keeping the same look and feel, the report added.
The move comes in the backdrop of renewed focus on food safety after a reported state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra, and inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in five-star hotels in Delhi.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More