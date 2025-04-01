Zomato Layoffs: Food delivery firm cuts up to 600 customer support jobs. Here’s why

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Apr 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Zomato lays off up to 600 customer support employees in an effort to reduce costs.
(NurPhoto)

Zomato Layoffs: Online food delivery platform Zomato cuts up to 600 customer support jobs within a year of taking them on board, reported the news portal Moneycontrol, citing people aware of the development on Tuesday, April 1.

Zomato's job cut move comes as the food delivery and quick commerce firm is facing a slowdown in growth in its core food delivery business and rising losses in its subsidiary Blinkit, as per the report.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 02:46 PM IST
