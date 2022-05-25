Zomato looks for profitability sans further dilution

Akshant Goyal said the competitive intensity will be a good window for Zomato to scale up quickly without higher expenditure. “…had we been in the same environment as 2021 in terms of capital markets, we could have seen three, four more e-commerce startups getting funded, and that would have made the environment way more competitive than what it is today. So, on the competitive intensity bit, we are actually happier than what we were five-six months ago," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}