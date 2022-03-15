Zomato nearing an all-stock deal to take over Blinkit: Report

The proposed takeover would come soon after Zomato chipped in an additional $100 million into Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers. Zomato was among the first generation of internet unicorns to tap India’s capital market after its $1.3 billion initial public offering in July. The stock closed at 76.55 rupees a share on Tuesday, just a shade above its IPO price of 76 rupees, after touching an all-time high of 160.3 rupees in November.