Zomato-parent Eternal gets ₹3.69 crore GST penalty notice over short payment of output tax — Here's what we know

Online food delivery giant Zomato's parent company, Eternal, received a ₹3.69 crore goods and services tax (GST) penalty notice after the company allegedly fell short of the payment of output tax for the period April 2019 to March 2020, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

“The Company has received an order on 06 January 2026 for the period April 2019 to March 2020 passed by Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal confirming demand of GST,” the company informed the exchanges through its filing.

How much is the GST penalty? In the BSE filing, Eternal disclosed that the West Bengal Additional Commissioner of State Tax has demanded a GST penalty of ₹3,69,80,242 or more than ₹3.69 crore.

The total penalty amount comprises ₹1,92,43,792 of GST demand, along with ₹1,58,12,070 of interest, and a penalty of ₹19,24,380, according to the announcement.

“The demand order has been received with respect to short payment of output tax with interest and penalty thereon,” the company said in its filing.

Eternal plans to appeal against the GST penalty demand in the appropriate authority, as the firm believes that there is a strong case based on the merits.

“We believe that we have a strong case on merits which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Eternal informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Eternal share price Eternal shares closed 0.79% higher at ₹280.95 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹278.75 at the previous stock market close, according to the BSE data.

Shares of Eternal have surged more than 122% since they were listed in the Indian stock market, and have given investors over 11% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

Over the last one-month period, the company's shares have lost 1.67% and are trading 0.46% lower in the last five trading sessions on the stock market.

Eternal shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹368.40 on 16 October 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹189.60 on 7 April 2025, the BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹2.71 trillion as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

