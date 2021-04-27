NEW DELHI: Online food aggregator Zomato on Tuesday rolled out home-style meals in association with partner restaurants, as an increasing number of users, sick with covid infections, seek simple meals.

It has rolled out mini-menus on its app. “Over the last few days, one of the most requested features on @zomato has been – a selection of home style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country," Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal said in a post on social media platform Twitter.

As covid cases have surged, so has the need for simple, home-cooked food for those recovering and unable to prepare meals.

In several cities, volunteers have stepped in, offering basic and simple home-cooked meals to those in need.

Goyal said Zomato has added this feature to locations that account for 85% of its order volumes. “We have added this feature to locations covering ~85% of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you," he said.

The app will display mini menus to users. “For everyone whose parents are struggling with health, cannot cook, or have no help – please order for them, or even better, teach them how to use the Zomato app," he added.

The move follows the platform’s recently added feature that enables priority delivery of food orders meant for covid-19 related emergencies. Users can opt for the option, alerting the restaurant partner that the order is meant for covid-related patients or families. The restaurant, in turn, will prepare and deliver the order on priority. Several restaurant partners have agreed to prioritise these orders. The orders also get dedicated customer support, Zomato said last week.

